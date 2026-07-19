Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 53,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $281.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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