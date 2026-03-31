Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,596 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 182,345 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $403,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CRL opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.15.

View Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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