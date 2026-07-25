Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GATX Corporation $GATX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GATX worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GATX by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 173 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $184.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.36. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $148.20 and a 1-year high of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. GATX's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $218.00.

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GATX Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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