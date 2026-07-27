Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 749,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,031,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $61,245,810.60. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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