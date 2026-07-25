Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,298 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 537,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Humana were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 283,778 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Humana by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 112,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Humana by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 111,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $327.17.

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Humana Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:HUM opened at $388.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $428.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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