Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,946 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $493,332,000 after purchasing an additional 474,477 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $176,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 7,823.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 284,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Raymond James Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% from a year ago, showing solid top-line growth across its businesses.

Raymond James reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% from a year ago, showing solid top-line growth across its businesses. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at $3.14 per share, above the $2.91 consensus estimate, while reported EPS of $3.01 also reflected strong year-over-year profit growth.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.14 per share, above the $2.91 consensus estimate, while reported EPS of $3.01 also reflected strong year-over-year profit growth. Positive Sentiment: The company posted record client assets under administration of $1.92 trillion and strong net new assets of $21.7 billion in its Private Client Group, signaling healthy client inflows.

The company posted record client assets under administration of $1.92 trillion and strong net new assets of $21.7 billion in its Private Client Group, signaling healthy client inflows. Positive Sentiment: Capital markets revenue rose 25% year over year, helped by stronger M&A/advisory and underwriting activity, which added another growth driver.

Capital markets revenue rose 25% year over year, helped by stronger M&A/advisory and underwriting activity, which added another growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Asset management and bank segment results were also strong, with record segment revenues and higher pre-tax income, while the company continued share repurchases and maintained ample capital.

Asset management and bank segment results were also strong, with record segment revenues and higher pre-tax income, while the company continued share repurchases and maintained ample capital. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the firm enters the next quarter with momentum, supported by recruiting, investment banking pipelines, and strong liquidity. Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026 Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 13.04%.Raymond James Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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