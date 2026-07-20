Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,010 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 40,990 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of United Airlines worth $36,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,015,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $812,428,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894,850 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $547,342,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,128,629 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $349,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,332,529.74. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Sunday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.79.

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Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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