Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,576 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,362 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.95 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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