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These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 15, 2026
Hands exchange a $100 bill beneath “Stock Buyback” labels on a desk, illustrating corporate repurchase spending.

Key Points

  • NVIDIA, Citigroup, CrowdStrike, Rockwell Automation, and Masco have all recently expanded share buyback authorizations, signaling broad confidence in future cash flow.
  • Citigroup's $30 billion buyback authorization represents approximately 13.7% of its shares, making it one of the most aggressive repurchase programs among the five companies highlighted.
  • Share buybacks are presented as a tax-efficient form of capital return that reduces share count and benefits investors beyond the underlying financial strengths that made the programs possible.
  • Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo.

Buybacks are a sign of financial health and confidence in future cash flow. Companies that initiate or expand buyback programs not only affirm their outlook but also provide investors with leverage. Share buybacks are a tax-efficient means of returning capital and aid shareholders by reducing share count. In the best cases, buybacks reduce shares aggressively, at modest to middling single-digit figures. In the worst cases, buybacks diminish the impact of dilutive actions, but either way, they aid investors beyond the inherent strengths that enabled the buybacks in the first place.

NVIDIA Increases Buybacks, Dividends, and Investments

NVIDIA’s NASDAQ: NVDA dominance in AI is evident in robust cash flow and profitability. Balance sheet highlights reveal steady cash flow, healthy cash balances, and a focus on reinvestment rather than capital returns.

NVIDIA Today

NVIDIA Corporation stock logo
NVDANVDA 90-day performance
NVIDIA
$211.72 +6.53 (+3.18%)
As of 03:39 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$142.03
$236.54
Dividend Yield
0.47%
P/E Ratio
32.37
Price Target
$305.67
Add to Watchlist

The investments center on new technology, securing capacity, and future capacity, while capital returns include dividends and share buybacks.

The story in Q2 2026 is that the buyback authorization was increased by $80 billion, bringing the active authorization to over $120 billion, in addition to the dividend.

NVIDIA’s dividend is a token, but still, the recent 24X increase was substantial, and more increases are likely. NVIDIA’s investments will mature over time, driving growth and cash flow, enabling steady increases that buybacks will support.

Reducing the share count offsets the cash cost of distribution and may also accelerate over time. As it stands, NVIDIA is incrementally reducing its share count and aggressively investing in the future.

NVDA chart displaying a healthy uptrend over a multi-year timeframe.

Citigroup Aggressively Reduces Share Count

Citigroup Today

Citigroup Inc. stock logo
CC 90-day performance
Citigroup
$141.64 +1.81 (+1.29%)
As of 03:39 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$76.95
$143.56
Dividend Yield
1.69%
P/E Ratio
17.56
Price Target
$137.62
Add to Watchlist

Citigroup NYSE: C announced a massive buyback, representing approximately 13.7% of its shares at the time. The buyback is underpinned by healthy business across segments, ample cash flow, and a fortress-quality balance sheet with strong Tier 1 credit ratios. The $30 billion authorization succeeds the preceding one and is expected to be used before the decade's end. Activity in fiscal Q1 2026 reduced the count by 2% sequentially and 9% compared to last year.

Citigroup’s dividend is also substantial, yielding approximately 1.7%. The payout is reliable for the same reasons that enable the buybacks, and the distribution is expected to grow annually. MarketBeat data indicate a low-single-digit compound annual growth rate, likely to continue as buybacks are prioritized. Analysts, who rate the stock as a consensus of Moderate Buy with a 75% Buy-side bias, are lifting price targets and pointing to higher highs for this stock.

Citigroup stock chart displaying the stock rallying on growth, cash flow, and capital returns.

CrowdStrike Ups the Ante on Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike Today

CrowdStrike stock logo
CRWDCRWD 90-day performance
CrowdStrike
$692.98 +10.19 (+1.49%)
As of 03:39 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$342.72
$785.66
Price Target
$692.71
Add to Watchlist

CrowdStrike NASDAQ: CRWD doesn’t yet offset dilution with its buybacks, but it is producing record cash flow and ample free cash flow sufficient to give some back. The latest news is an additional $500 million, bringing the remaining authorization to approximately $1.5 billion. The critical takeaway is that cash flow is strong enough to support the move, and buybacks will likely continue over the long-term.

CrowdStrike is well-positioned for AI, providing a unified, cloud-native approach to security.

Results are accelerating, guidance forecasts the same, and momentum continues to build (as hyperscalers build and complete new data centers). Analysts are lifting price targets in the wake of the Q1 release, leading this market toward fresh all-time highs.

CRWD chart displaying a rally on the AI-driven need for cybersecurity.

Rockwell Automation: Automating Capital Returns

Rockwell Automation Today

Rockwell Automation, Inc. stock logo
ROKROK 90-day performance
Rockwell Automation
$466.61 +7.27 (+1.58%)
As of 03:39 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$305.44
$473.91
Dividend Yield
1.18%
P/E Ratio
48.51
Price Target
$451.75
Add to Watchlist

Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK is also well-positioned for AI, manufacturing industrial automation equipment while providing software and services to support it. The buyback authorization was increased by $1 billion in early 2026, setting the stage for sustained share count reduction. Buyback activity reduced the count by approximately 2% as of the end of the firm's fiscal Q2, and a dividend is in effect.

Rockwell Automation stock yields approximately 1.2% with shares at early-June highs, but may not sustain that level. The share price is poised to advance, driven by results and analyst sentiment trends.

Analyst are lifting their price targets in Q2, leading this market to even higher levels. Institutions limit risk in 2026, owning approximately 75% of the shares and buying at a $2.5-to-$1 pace.

ROK chart showing recent price action aided by buybacks.

Masco Accelerates Buybacks, Summer 2026

Masco Today

Masco Corporation stock logo
MASMAS 90-day performance
Masco
$74.60 +0.57 (+0.76%)
As of 03:39 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$58.16
$79.19
Dividend Yield
1.72%
P/E Ratio
18.54
Price Target
$80.07
Add to Watchlist

Masco NYSE: MAS had an existing repurchase authorization in place but accelerated it in Q2. The company entered into an accelerated repurchase agreement to acquire $300 million in shares, worth approximately 2% of the market cap. The move reflects management's confidence in growth and cash flow despite the cautious tone in guidance, which noted dynamic macroeconomic conditions.

The takeaway for investors is that buybacks remain on track, as do dividends and distribution growth. Analyst sentiment trends also reflect confidence, with coverage increasing and the Hold rating firming.

Institutional trends are likewise bullish, with institutions owning more than 90% of shares and buying at a nearly $2-to-$1 pace.

MAS chart showing multi-year price action.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PepsiCo Right Now?

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PepsiCo (PEP)
4.5992 of 5 stars		$146.421.5%4.04%22.99Hold$167.35
Citigroup (C)
4.4489 of 5 stars		$141.741.4%1.69%17.57Moderate Buy$137.62
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
3.153 of 5 stars		$690.501.1%N/AN/AModerate Buy$692.71
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.996 of 5 stars		$211.803.2%0.47%32.45Buy$305.67
Rockwell Automation (ROK)
3.8931 of 5 stars		$466.901.6%1.18%48.58Moderate Buy$451.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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