Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,275 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.53% of V2X worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in V2X by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of V2X by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of V2X by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

V2X Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:VVX opened at $81.34 on Thursday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VVX

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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