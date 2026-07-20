Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $35,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ATO stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $186.42.

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About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

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