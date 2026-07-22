Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Diodes logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.55% of Diodes worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Up 7.4%

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $399,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,821.76. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andy Tsong sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $169,194.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,151,781.50. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Diodes Right Now?

Before you consider Diodes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diodes wasn't on the list.

While Diodes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines