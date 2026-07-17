Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,051 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Cencora worth $131,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $307.80 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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