Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 486.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,376 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,124 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $198.96 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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