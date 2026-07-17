Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050,105 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,709,090 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Church & Dwight worth $468,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.08 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.47.

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About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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