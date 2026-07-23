Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,286 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,846 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ExlService worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,584 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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