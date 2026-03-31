Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 493,709 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $395,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total transaction of $304,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

KEYS stock opened at $268.98 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $258.36 and its 200 day moving average is $212.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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