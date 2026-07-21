Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,775 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 243,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TTM Technologies worth $25,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,494 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,035 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 9,856 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $2,067,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,022,426.40. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $133.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $223.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

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About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

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