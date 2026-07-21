Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.60 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 83,683 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Crown worth $24,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with Crown reporting $2.49 EPS versus $2.15 expected, and revenue of $3.67 billion versus $3.37 billion expected. Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with Crown reporting versus expected, and revenue of versus expected. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $8.30-$8.50 , above the $8.10 consensus, signaling confidence in full-year profitability.

Management lifted to , above the consensus, signaling confidence in full-year profitability. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum improved as global beverage can volumes rose 5% , supporting higher sales and suggesting steady demand in Crown’s core packaging business. Crown Holdings Posts Higher Sales As Global Beverage Can Volumes Rise

Operational momentum improved as global beverage can volumes rose , supporting higher sales and suggesting steady demand in Crown’s core packaging business. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q3 EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 was slightly below the $2.25 consensus midpoint, which may limit upside as investors assess whether the strong second quarter can carry forward.

The company’s of was slightly below the consensus midpoint, which may limit upside as investors assess whether the strong second quarter can carry forward. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary noted a recent golden cross, which can be viewed as a constructive long-term chart signal, though it was not a direct fundamental driver. Should You Buy Crown Holdings After Golden Cross?

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.34. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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