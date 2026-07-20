Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $32.04 Million Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,870 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 227,105 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $32,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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