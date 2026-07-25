Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 232.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $225.98. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here