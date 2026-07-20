Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $34.43 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,172 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Blackstone alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 452,619 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone bought 9,486,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,735,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 9,111,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,236,000. This represents a -2,529.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $28,264,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,233.72. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 10,252,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,789,893 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Blackstone from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Blackstone from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $126.96 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.67%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here