Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $38.98 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,102 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $38,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $264,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 285,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,083,654.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $86,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,414.71. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,857. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here