Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $59.35 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.68% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $59,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,898 shares of the company's stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLYVK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $108.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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