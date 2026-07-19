Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $60.20 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,532 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,175 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bloom Energy worth $60,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,811.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,655 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $213.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here