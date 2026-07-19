Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $63.03 Million Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 120,723 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of America Movil worth $63,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,703,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $371,774,000 after buying an additional 1,430,626 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in America Movil by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,376,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in America Movil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,835,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in America Movil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,215,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $87,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in America Movil by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $82,076,000 after purchasing an additional 353,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company's stock.

America Movil Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:AMX opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of America Movil from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on America Movil in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.80 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on America Movil

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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