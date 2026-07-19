Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,676 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,786 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 193.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,183 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.61.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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