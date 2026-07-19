Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,209 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 217,530 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of Dynatrace worth $46,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 218.8% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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