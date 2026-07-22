Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,577 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 557,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.32% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYN. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MYN stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund NYSE: MYN is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

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