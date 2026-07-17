Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590,848 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $208,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.1%

BAH stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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