Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 249,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.26% of American Water Works worth $335,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Water Works alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Water Works by 3,274.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,092,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $925,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $337,004,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,493,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $847,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,683 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 383.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,386,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $311,487,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

Key Headlines Impacting American Water Works

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

American Water Works Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.57 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Water Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Water Works wasn't on the list.

While American Water Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here