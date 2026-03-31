Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 870.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014,717 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 2,703,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $274,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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