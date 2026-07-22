Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $12.90 Million in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 347,054 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $12,903,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Buenaventura Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $374,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,443 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 3,096,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,884,290 shares of the mining company's stock worth $163,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,205 shares of the mining company's stock worth $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 10.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,158,341 shares of the mining company's stock worth $76,842,000 after purchasing an additional 299,822 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,979,757 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,485 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.00 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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