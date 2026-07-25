Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Get Maplebear alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Maplebear by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Maplebear by 761.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, Director Ravi Gupta sold 181,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $7,513,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 741,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,780,619.73. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Maplebear from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Maplebear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Maplebear's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maplebear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maplebear wasn't on the list.

While Maplebear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here