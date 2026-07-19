Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $46.52 Million in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 391,861 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $46,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Entegris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $167,492,000 after buying an additional 105,235 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,440 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,885,239 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $689,990,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares during the period.

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Entegris Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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