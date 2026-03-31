Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695,799 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,912 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of TKO Group worth $143,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $455,812.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $50,584.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $19,715.85. The trade was a 71.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 168,802 shares of company stock valued at $34,480,366 over the last 90 days. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.66. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's payout ratio is 138.67%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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