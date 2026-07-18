Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 285,364 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 269.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,328 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 285,364 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Cintas worth $67,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,736,000. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,287,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 229,158 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cintas by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,536,000 after purchasing an additional 705,751 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Cintas by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 23,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.86. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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