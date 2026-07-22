Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 43,081 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,202 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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