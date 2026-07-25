Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 966,146 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Free Report) by 2,061.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,014 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 966,146 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of Payoneer Global worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Payoneer Global alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. State Street Corp raised its position in Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 195,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,436,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,654,000 after purchasing an additional 182,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,309,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,229,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,419,039 shares of the company's stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 289,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Payoneer Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Payoneer Global from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $7.40 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,887,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,239,734.66. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.12 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Payoneer Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Payoneer Global wasn't on the list.

While Payoneer Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here