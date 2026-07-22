Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. $STEW

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,643 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,439 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 89,699 shares of the company's stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company's stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacob E. Hemmer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,300. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

SRH Total Return Fund NYSE: STEW is a diversified closed-end management investment company seeking high total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities such as corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and dividend-paying common stocks.

Portfolio managers employ active credit analysis and duration management to navigate changing market conditions and capture yield opportunities across both investment-grade and high-yield segments.

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