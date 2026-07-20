Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 731.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,311 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 433,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of SS&C Technologies worth $33,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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