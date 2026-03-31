Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,772 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 707,524 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $239,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 51.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 97,048 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.36.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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