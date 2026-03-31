Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 391,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Humana worth $149,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $225.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HUM stock opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $189.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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