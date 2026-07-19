Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,551 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,414 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,551 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $52,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 474.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,699 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.8%

DBD opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 228,723 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $19,201,295.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,207,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $353,192,173.35. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers bought 1,360 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,837.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. The trade was a 3.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and have sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report).

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