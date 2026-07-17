Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 146,413 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of L3Harris Technologies worth $134,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

View Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $284.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $260.22 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $301.41 and its 200-day moving average is $329.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here