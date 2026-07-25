Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,476,608 Shares of Total Return Securities, Inc. $SWZ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,702 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after selling 1,476,608 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.02% of Total Return Securities worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Total Return Securities stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Insider Activity at Total Return Securities

In related news, CEO Andrew Dakos bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,500 shares in the company, valued at $719,385. The trade was a 6.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Goldstein bought 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,581.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 119,214 shares in the company, valued at $709,323.30. The trade was a 5.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,226 shares of company stock valued at $197,708. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Profile

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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