Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,476,608 Shares of Total Return Securities, Inc. $SWZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Total Return Securities logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,702 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after selling 1,476,608 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.02% of Total Return Securities worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Total Return Securities stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Insider Activity at Total Return Securities

In related news, CEO Andrew Dakos bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,500 shares in the company, valued at $719,385. The trade was a 6.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Goldstein bought 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,581.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 119,214 shares in the company, valued at $709,323.30. The trade was a 5.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,226 shares of company stock valued at $197,708. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Profile

(Free Report)

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Total Return Securities Right Now?

Before you consider Total Return Securities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Total Return Securities wasn't on the list.

While Total Return Securities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines