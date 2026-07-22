Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 15,153 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $414.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.18 and a 1-year high of $500.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $448.66 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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