Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,893 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,893 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $143,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,968,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $506,661,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 556,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $512,416,000 after purchasing an additional 71,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,095.07, for a total transaction of $32,852.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,643.83. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,580 shares of company stock worth $113,337,222 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,002.34 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,012.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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