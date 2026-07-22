Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 186,001 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 186,001 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Antero Resources worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 177.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $153,261,000 after buying an additional 2,309,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,828 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $58,831,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,713,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Williams Trading set a $56.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AR opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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