Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 19,388 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,388 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of LivaNova worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company's stock worth $122,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 714.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 902,447 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,657,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,969,814 shares of the company's stock worth $155,559,000 after purchasing an additional 544,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,606,000 after buying an additional 496,165 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $85.27.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The company had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. LivaNova's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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